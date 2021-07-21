Justo Smoker expected to plead guilty in Stoltzfoos case

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The man accused of abducting and murdering Linda Stoltzfoos back in June of 2020 is expected to plead guilty to certain charges. It is unknown what exact charges he is pleading guilty to.

Stoltzfoos was abducted on her way home from church by 34-year-old Justo Smoker before he strangled and stabbed Stoltzfoos and then buried her alongside Route 41 near his workplace.

After months of intense investigating, the FBI found that Smoker’s DNA was on Stoltzfoos’ clothing along with surveillance footage that helped find the sedan that abducted Stoltzfoos that belonged to Smoker.

The court hearing is Friday morning at 9 a.m. in Lancaster. abc27 will provide live coverage from our website, abc27.com.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide additional details as they become available.