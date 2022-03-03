LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — When people go missing, search dogs are brought in, and those K-9s trained in Lancaster County on Thursday, March 3.

Summit Search and Rescue invited their counterparts from York County to conduct a joint training operation at Landis Woods in Manheim Township.

The drill required two people to walk a path yesterday and then split off.

Then today, the dogs had to find the right trail after smelling an article of the person’s clothing.

“Everybody in the world smells different, and the skin cells that fall off that person smell like that person,” Terri Heck of Summit Search and Rescue said.

“They say the average person loses 40,000 skin cells every minute, and that’s what the dogs are following. It’s like a matching game, the dog smells the article of clothing, follows the skin cells, and gets to the victim,” Heck added.

K-9s are also trained near sewer plants and airports, where they learn to cancel out other smells and noises that could interfere with a search.

