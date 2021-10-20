Kellogg’s plant in Lancaster to continue with temporary non-union employees while strike continues

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — In the weeks since workers at the Lancaster Kellogg plant hit the picket lines, they have yet to hear from the company, and they’re not blinking.

“At the end of the day, they’re trying to break us. They want a lot of concessions from our union, and we’re not willing to give those concessions,” Kerry Williams said.

If it seems like more and more workers are going on strike these days. You’re right! From John Deere to Kellogg, they’re happening across the country, making scenes like this more common.

“The mindset has changed of the American worker. It goes back to the companies making record profits especially through COVID,” Williams said.

With hundreds of employees remaining on strike, and non-union employees brought in to temporarily do the work, Williams says he worries about their safety and the quality of the product.

“Yes, stuff is guarded but at the end of the day if you’ve never been inside of an industrial plant you might stick your hands or feet somewhere where they don’t belong,” Williams said.

In a statement, Kellogg’s says its number one priority right now is to get back to the bargaining table. The company says it’s ready, willing, and able to meet with the union.

In the meantime, the union says they just want a deal negotiated so they can get back to work, bringing those hard-earned dollars back into the community–and to their own families.

“They don’t take pride in it. They’re just a temporary worker. They come here, get a paycheck, go home. This is our livelihood,” he added.