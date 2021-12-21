Kellogg’s workers accept tentative contract deal, ending two-month strike

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Workers at Kellogg’s have voted to accept a tentative contract deal, ending a two-month strike at the company’s plants, including one in Lancaster County.

About 1,400 workers represented by the union nationwide are involved with the contract deal.

Local union president Kerry Williams told abc27 the workers voted overwhelmingly to approve the latest contract.

The plant in East Hempfield Township is one of four where workers crossed the picket line.

Williams said last week he was optimistic about the latest deal but that it was in the hands of the membership, ultimately.

The contract did not eliminate the two-tiered system, a big point of contention for the union. But, it did address the request for cost of living adjustments for all employees.

Kellogg’s told abc27 they’re pleased to have reached this point and bring their cereal employees back to work and they look forward to their return.

Those workers will come back on December 27.

