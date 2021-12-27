Kellogg’s workers return to plant for first day of work after 11-week strike

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s back to work for employees at the Kellogg’s plant in Lancaster County.

On Monday, snowflakes fell on the plant that handles Frosted Flakes and other Kellogg’s cereals. Kellogg’s workers at four plants across the US went on strike for 11 weeks before accepting a new contract last week.

The biggest sticking point was a two-tiered hiring system. It’s still in place, but with improvements.