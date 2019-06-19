Kids plan anti-violence event after recent homicides

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Jose Rivera has a bruise under his left eye. He says he was punched numerous times when he was trying to fix a sign in Crystal Park on Sunday.

“The gentleman just kept hitting me,” Rivera said. “I was on the floor defenseless. The coward didn’t have the nerve to face me face-to-face.”

The attack on Rivera, who is training to be a neighborhood leader, happened the same day 44-year-old Anthony Marshall was found fatally shot on Laurel Street.

Days earlier, 16-year-old Benjamin Ramos died after he was stabbed in a fight on Fremont Street.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said kids are now leading a push to stop the violence.

“We really want to hear from the young people in the city who are being affected the most,” Sorace said.

Sorace said a McCaskey High School student approached her office about hosting a forum to talk about the violence. The first meeting to plan the forum happened on Wednesday.

“This needs to be youth-led,” Sorace said. “I believe their voices are absolutely essential. I believe as adults, we need to help them or get out of the way.”

Sorace said details of when and where the forum will happen still need to be worked out.

“As a community, the grieving and the acknowledgment that this can never happen again is really driving young people to step up and say this isn’t okay,” Sorace said.

Sorace said she is encouraging others to help plan the rally.

If you are interested in supporting the effort, want to help plan or participate in a rally, you are encouraged to reach out to info@cityoflancasterpa.com.