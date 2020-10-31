Kitchen Kettle Village holds family Halloween event

INTERCOURSE, Pa. (WHTM) — Kitchen Kettle Village in Lancaster County held Yummie’s Boo Bash, a family-friendly Halloween event, on Saturday morning.

The Boo Bash included a costume contest, contactless photo opportunity with Yummie and friends, and activities at treats at the shops in the village.

“It’s just an awesome way for families to come out [and] have some safe fun,” says Lisa Horn, director of fun at Kitchen Kettle Village (yes, that is a real job).

Horn says that since the village is an outdoor shopping area, there is plenty of space to maintain social distance. And “it’s just a fun and happy place to be,” Horn adds.

Coming up, Kitchen Kettle Village will be holding Christmas events including a Festive Family Tasting Tour and Fun with Santa and Friends.

