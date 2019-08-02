Kittens abandoned outside rescue shelter

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman abandoned seven kittens outside an animal shelter in Lancaster County after she was told the shelter was at capacity, the rescue director said.

Dr. Brenda Fijalkowski, director of Pet Pantry on Millersville Road, said the kittens were out in the sun for about five minutes on Wednesday before staffers were told about them. She said the shelter is pursuing charges against the woman.

“The kittens are mostly okay,” Fijalkowski said. “They are all about five weeks old and seem to be in pretty good health. They did, however, have some bugs in their ears, but we are getting them taken care of.”

“If it would have been longer, they could have suffered more health problems,” she added. “Leaving kittens away from a mother is bad because they don’t learn cat like behaviors. They should be with their mother.”

The kittens are going to foster families.