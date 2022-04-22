LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Kids at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Lancaster had a busy day, helping to protect the environment.

Not only did they release 4,500 ladybugs, but they also dressed like them!

The classrooms have been doing all different themes throughout the weeks, each one highlighting different insects and aspects of the earth. While the academy preschool focused on ladybugs, some classrooms did caterpillars.

abc27 Photojournalist Nick Garisto was there to see the release. Watch more from the day in the video player above.