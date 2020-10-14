Lancaster advocacy group aims to use coffee to help prevent domestic violence

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and one advocacy group is using coffee to get its message out.
Domestic Violence Services of Lancaster County is working with coffee shops to distribute these sleeves for hot drinks. They ask ‘What is one thing you can do to stop it?’ The sleeves also have their phone number so victims know where they can turn for protection.
The coffee cup sleeves are available at a dozen coffee shops in Lancaster County.
