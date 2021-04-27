Lancaster Barnstormers hiring for stadium hospitality

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Some people only dream about working in a baseball stadium — others are trying to make it a reality in Lancaster.

Applications are now available for hospitality jobs at Clipper Magazine Stadium, home of the Lancaster Barnstormers.

Stadium management is offering seasonal and part-time openings for food and beverage, retail and warehouse work.

“It’s a very unique and exciting opportunity to work at a ballpark. And then also it comes with a flexible schedule, many perks, discounts, free tickets, and so forth. So we try to make it enjoyable for the employee just as much as the guests,” said Tyler Kramlick, general manager of hospitality and retail at Otto’s Hospitality.

The Stadium Job Fair began on Monday and ran through 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Clipper Magazine Stadium’s next job fair is scheduled for May.