Lancaster Barnstormers to hold two virtual events in honor of opening week

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two online events are slated this week for the Lancaster Barnstormers.

While Clipper Magazine Stadium may be shuttered during the COVID-19 crisis, it does not mean that fans of the Barnstormers can’t connect with the team during what would have been opening week.

On Thursday, fans can watch a pre-recorded meet-and-greet with members of the 2020 Barnstormers club and coaches. Then, on Friday, there will be nine virtual “innings” that will involve a variety of Barnstormers-related celebrities that will be posted, beginning at 6 pm.

Fans will hear from sound room gurus John Witwer and Tom Richards, watch some area youth throw first pitches, and watch Cylo on his golf cart, acting a little crazy.

An inning of play-by-play from Dave Collins, the Voice of the Barnstormers, and his guest color commentator Adam Gochnauer of Gochnauer Home Appliances will be presented. Members of the front office staff will sing Take Me Out to the Ballgame and dance the Cotton-Eyed Joe. Fans will be presenting memories of the first 15 seasons.

The coaching staff of Peeples, Troy Steffy, Caleb Gindl, and Cody Eppley will wrap things up in the ninth. Fans are invited to stay tuned after that for some possible “extra-inning” surprises.

In lieu of purchasing tickets for Opening Night, fans are invited to make donations to the Lancaster County Food Hub, which is partnering with the Barnstormers for the evening’s festivities.

“Though it will not be the same as coming to Clipper Magazine Stadium to open up our 16th season here in Lancaster I think our fans and supporters will enjoy the Virtual Opening Day that our team was able to put together for them. And while bringing a little bit of the Barnstormers experience to their homes we also get to use this experience to raise funds for a great community organization, the Lancaster County Food Hub.” said General Manager Mike Reynolds.