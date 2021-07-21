Lancaster Barnstormers working with county to help people in need of rental assistance program

LANCASTER, Pa. (WTHM) — Lancaster and the Barnstormers are working together to let people know about the rental assistance program.

That’s the help available for people whose income dropped because of the pandemic and are at risk of being evicted. On Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, at Clipper Magazine Stadium, anybody needing help can get assistance applying.

Now is the time because the eviction moratorium is over at the end of the month. So far, they have received 2,700 applicants.

“We have 17 locations throughout the county. So we do have in-person assistance by appointment throughout the whole county. We just felt being able to bring all the resources together especially in an area that we’re targeting because of households that have applied but have not given us enough information to determine eligibility,” Justin Eby, executive director of Lancaster County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities, said.

The first event at Clipped Magazine Stadium is this Friday between noon and 7:00 p.m. Then again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.