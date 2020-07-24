Lancaster-based company to help with moon mission

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster-based company plans to help with a mission to the moon.

Advanced Cooling Technologies located in the Burle Business Park on New Holland Avenue is the business that will be helping a mission that’s expected to launch in 2021.

“It fills you with a lot of pride in what you do,” says Ryan Spangler, lead engineer in Aerospace Product Development.

ACT is working with a company out of Pittsburgh (Astrobiotic Technology Inc.) to perfect the Peregrine lander. NASA plans to use the lander to make deliveries to the moon.

Spangler said that ACT will be responsible for keeping the lander safe from extreme temperatures.

“In space, it’s not just about being too cold, but it’s also being very hot,” he explained. “In space, you don’t have an atmosphere to shield you from the sun.”

Other officials from ACT say they will use liquid nitrogen to help with tests to mimic the temperatures in space. ACT has designed cooling components for space flight before.

Spangler said the work on this project could lead to future space exploration. “It’s important to view this as not just as an important mission for us, or for NASA, or Astrobotic. It’s important for the future of humankind if we anticipate further investigating deep space, or different planetary objects. This is an exciting first step for that.”