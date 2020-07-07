Lancaster-based personal trainer faces charges of misdemeanor indecent assault

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster-based personal trainer will face three charges of misdemeanor indecent assault.

A Lancaster County Detective testified at a July 2 preliminary hearing that 33-year-old Rasheen T. Glover assaulted three female clients during workout routines and during progress photos and measurements taken in a private office located in a gym.

The three females reported Glover touched them inappropriately, made sexually explicit comments, and rubbed his genitals on them.

Glover is charged with incidents from 2018 and 2019 when Glover was a trainer with D-Time Fitness, R Fitness, and TF Fitness.

Glover’s bail remains at $20,000 unsecured, meaning he is free pending his next court appearance. As part of bail conditions, Glover is prohibited from training female clients. Officials say the three females never consented to any of the physical conduct outlined in the charges.

Anyone with information they feel police should be aware of is asked to contact the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office at 717-299-8100 or their local police department.

