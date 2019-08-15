Lancaster bear safely captured

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The black bear saga continued on Wednesday night as Officers responded to Columbia Avenue with reports that the bear had climbed a tree in front of a residence.

The PA Game Commission was notified and their personnel formulated a plan to safely tranquilize the bear.

Several attempts were made to tranquilize the bear and get it out safely but the bear got down from the tree, ran from the scene and was not apprehended.

On Thursday at approximately 6:30 a.m. a call was received that the bear had been sighted in a rear yard on North Mary Street where the bear was eventually tranquilized and captured safely.