Lancaster begins search for new police chief, but community members aren’t ready to move on

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster will begin the search for a new police chief this week, after the sudden retirement of the city’s long-time chief.

The city’s mayor Danene Sorace recently announced that after 26 years of service, Chief Jarrad Birkiheiser was retiring. We later learned that the retirement was forced, with the mayor asking him to do so after seeing comments from Birkiheiser’s wife made on Facebook in support of President Trump.

A petition to reinstate the chief has thousands of signatures, a sign that people feel what happened to him is unjust.

Sorace would not comment on the accusation but did say in a statement, “I will be sharing a process for conducting the search for a new chief for feedback and refinement. There will be continuous opportunity for key stakeholder input along the way as we work to develop a search plan and identify the characteristics of the next Chief of Police.”