Lancaster Bible College President: Equality Act could threaten accreditation

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The president of Lancaster Bible College says his school champions human dignity.

Dr. Tommy Kiedis also points out that the conservative Christian college is opposed to an act that adds gender identity and sexuality to the groups protected under the Civil Rights Act, while significantly weakening exemptions for religious groups and people.

“The Equality Act mandates equality for the LGTBQ+ community, while at the same time I think it engenders inequality for those who refuse to sign onto SOGI (sexual orientation and gender identity) legislation,” Kiedis said.

On Wednesday Kiedis told abc27 News that the Equality Act would punish the school and its students for adhering to their religious beliefs.

“It falls short of in terms of eliminating religious rights that are long protected by the constitution,” Kiedis said.

Kiedis said because the school’s values and policies conflict with the Equality Act, he fears the school’s accreditation could be in jeopardy.

Kiedis said the Council of Higher Education of America, which governs the college and gives its degrees clout, could take away the school’s accreditation if LBC doesn’t sign onto the legislation.

“We’re equipping students in business administration, social work, music, and fine arts but from biblical foundation,” Kiedis said. “We’ve got some amazing accreditations that the possibility of losing that is problematic for our students.”

Kiedis said that would likely be a long way down the road, but he said he can’t ignore the possibility.

“We need to take precautions that protect our mission, protect our students, that protect us (so we) can continue what we’ve done for 88 years,” Kiedis said. “That is, educate Christian students to think and live a biblical world view.”

The school is asking students and community members to write to Senators since the legislation currently sits in the U.S. Senate.