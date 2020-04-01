Lancaster buildings evaluated for use as alternate care sites

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Army Corps of Engineers recently assembled a field assessment team to evaluate several sites across southcentral Pennsylvania for possible use as an alternate care facility.

Recently in Manhattan, the Army Corps of Engineers began construction on the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, retrofitting it into a 1,000-bed hospital along with an additional 1,800 field medical stations. Initial evaluations of locations across central Pennsylvania have been conducted to determine the feasibility of converting similar locations within the area into alternate care site.

While specifics have not been released, several of the locations assessed reside within Lancaster County. The process begins with the identification of available buildings, like former healthcare centers, hotels, dormitories and convention centers, in a prioritized order. Once identified, a more thorough evaluation is conducted to determine the appropriate steps needed to convert the location into a usable treatment location.

Lancaster County stands ready to assist the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in their mission supporting the response to the CoVID-19 pandemic.