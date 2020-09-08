Lancaster Bureau of Police are investigating robbery with shots fired

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Officers from Lancaster Bureau of Police are investigating a robbery with shots fired Monday night.

On September 7 at approximately 8 p.m. police responded to the 500 block of S. Lime St. for reports of shots fired in the area.

Two victims from a robbery arrived at the police station to report that shots had been fired at them near S. Lime St. The desk sergeant knew that the two incidents (shots fired & robbery) were likely related. No injuries were reported by the victims.

The victims told officers they were confronted by an unknown male suspect. That suspect had been with a group of unknown males along the 600 blk. Rockland St. The suspect was armed with a handgun and let the victims know they were being robbed.

After the suspect took loot from them, the victims were able to leave the scene. The victims returned to a residence and told others what had just happened. The victims and two other males went into a private vehicle and began to check the area for the suspects. They saw the suspects and group in the area where the robbery occurred. The group ran in different directions. The male suspect was seen near the intersection on S. Lime St. and Green St. where he fired several shots towards the victims and their vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The victims then drove from the scene to the Police station.

The suspect was described as late teens to 20’s, approximately 5’06” in height, dreadlocks, last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white tee shirt.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.