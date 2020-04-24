Lancaster Bureau of Police investigating a Friday morning stabbing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Bureau of Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 900 block of Lititz Avenue early Friday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m. police say a resident reported that an adult male had knocked on the door seeking help because he had been stabbed. When officers arrived they transported the 38-year-old male victim, a resident of Manheim Township, to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim had more than one stab wound in his torso.

Officers found the victim’s blood in more than one location but were unable to determine the actual location where the assault occurred.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.