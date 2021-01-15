Lancaster Bureau of Police investigating auto theft caught on camera

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle that took place on the 100 blk. N. Duke St. on January 11, 2021.

The owner of a 2012 Nissan Rogue told police the keys to the vehicle had been lost somewhere between the parking space and their place of work.

The owner discovered the theft when they returned to their parking spot at the end of the day.

An initial investigation from local video surveillance uncovered an unknown male suspect entering the vehicle and driving away with it at 4:25 p.m.

Police say the Nissan Rogue is burgundy in color and displayed the Pa. registration LHH5301.

A further review of the recordings prior to the theft captured an image of the suspect on the 1st blk. W. Lemon St. at N. Prince St.

The image showed a light skinned male wearing black pants, black shoes, a black hooded sweatshirt and black face mask.

Anyone with information on this theft or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their name