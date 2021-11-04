Lancaster Bureau of Police investigating Hershey Ave. shooting seen by officer

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Bureau of Police are investigating a shooting on the 100 block of Hershey Ave. where an on-duty officer observed a man firing a gun at another man.

Police say the officer then called for assistance before detaining the suspect and helping the gunshot victim, who was conscious and stable at the scene.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The gunshot victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where is condition is unknown at this time.

The scene is being secured by police officers and detectives seeking witnesses and finding and processing evidence.

Police say they’ll release additional information as the investigation progresses.

This is a developing story, stay in the know with abc27 on-air and online.