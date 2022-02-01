Lancaster Bureau of Police looks to fresh faces to help fill ranks

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Their mission is to serve the community.

“We use the term public servant for all of different jobs and lot of different positions in government and I don’t think any exemplify it more than a police officer,” Lieutenant Glenn Stoltzfus, Office of Community Engagement at Lancaster City Bureau of Police said.

Being an officer isn’t just about enforcing the laws.

“You don’t always have to use everything here, a lot of it is what you are trained, what you hear on the news, a lot of de-escalation, a lot of talking,” Ziyi Skatz, an officer at the Lancaster City Bureau of Police said.

It’s about much more than that.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“At that moment, it’s like their worst nightmare, their emergency so you have to be there to be their support,” Officer Skatz said.

As the Lancaster City Police Department looks to fill its ranks, it is looking for fresh new faces to continue being a part of the solution.

“We have a great working relationship with our community. We have for years, and years and years and we continue to build on that and enhance on that,” Lieutenant Glenn Stoltzfus said.

Right now, the Lancaster City Police Department is down 10-15 officers, though it’s budgeted for 145.

While staffing is not the issue, they’re gearing up for a busy application and hiring season.

So what does a typical day on the job look like?

“I could be on a parking complaint or just talking to a member of the community about a non-police issue to there could be something as serious as a shooting on the other side of the city,” Steven Maenza said.

It also has specialty units that other departments don’t, from special investigation units to the largest detective division.

Most importantly, Officer Maenza says, “It’s one of the most noble careers you can do.”

Lancaster City Police Department is running their own police tests in March but the deadline to apply is February 14. For more info, go to Lancaster City Police Careers – City of Lancaster, PA (lancasterpolice.com).