Lancaster Bureau Police seek identity of driver in pedestrian hit-and-run

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Jan. 2, around 7:30 p.m., Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the intersection of North Franklin Street and East King Street.

The pedestrian, an adult male, told police he was crossing North Franklin Street when a vehicle, traveling on East King Street, turned left onto North Franklin and struck him while he was in the crosswalk. “The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene and was last observed northbound on the 100 block North Franklin Street,” Lancaster Bureau of Police reported.

The male was knocked to the ground as a result of the collision, and sustained injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and observation.

Video surveillance obtained by the Lancaster County Prison showed a white 4-door vehicle, similar to a newer model Chevrolet Cruze, driven by an older female. The suspected driver was wearing dark pants, a teal coat, and white cap.

After contacting the Lancaster Safety Coalition, detectives found additional video showing that the pedestrian had the pedestrian signal and was in the marked crosswalk when he was struck.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run or the identity of the suspected driver and vehicle is asked to call Sgt. Morant at 717-735-3369, call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or submit an anonymous tip through Lancaster CRIMEWATCH.