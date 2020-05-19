Lancaster business reopens against governor orders and mayor’s suggestion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The manager of Papagallo clothing store on West Orange Street is risking it and reopened her business on Tuesday. Sara Tuscher is defying the Gov. Wolf’s orders that non-essential businesses in Lancaster stay closed, and she’s doing it while wearing gloves.

“We are wearing gloves to handle our merchandise,” Tuscher explained. “We are asking if anyone wants to try anything on that we can place it in the fitting room for them.”

Mayor Danene Sorace has also said non-essential businesses should remain closed.

Tuscher said she lost business while being closed and decided to open after seeing large retailers open. “I would watch what they would do and I felt I could do it on a small scale and make everyone secure to come shop again.”

She also said she was inspired by local elected leaders who stated Lancaster County was ready to slowly reopen.

Several different retailers have also thought about opening, but the risk of state sanctions and insurance issues were enough to keep their doors closed.

“It’s not something I am actively worrying about right now,” Tuscher said. “It’s certainly out there and we’re going to take things one day at a time.”

She said masks are mandatory in the store and that once a piece of clothing is tried on it is steam cleaned.

Tuscher said she hopes to inspire other retailers to open their doors as well.