Lancaster candy shop re-opens downtown, has sweet success with Easter sales

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Easter sales are proving to be a sweet success for one particular business in Lancaster. Miesse Candies had to switch to online sales in 2020 because of the pandemic.

This year, its downtown shop is open. The shop owner says she predicts sales could be up by 20% from previous years.

“We do have customers who only buy one or two times a year. The best customers were so heartwarming, was our older generation. This was their first stop when they were allowed to go out after they were vaccinated,” said Tracy Artus, owner, Miesse Candies.

The shop is still offering online orders.