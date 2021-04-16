Lancaster car museum displays antique automobiles, memorabilia

INTERCOURSE, Pa. (WHTM) — With its antique muscle cars and automobile memorabilia, Barry’s Car Barn offers a walk down memory lane. The car museum displays a few dozen cars from Lancaster local Barry Baldwin’s personal collection.

“Older people, like, they remember all the cars from the ’50s and the ’60s and the ’70s. That’s when they were young people, too,” says Baldwin, who owns Barry’s Car Barn.

The automobiles on display were built in the 1930s through the 1970s and span numerous makes and models. Some still have their original parts, while others have been fitted with more modern conveniences like backup cameras and remote locks.

Baldwin developed a love of cars as a child working at a garage with his father. His first car was a 1951 Mercury.

“I grew up in an era when your car was a lot more important than what it is today, especially to young men,” he says. “As soon as you got a car you had to customize it to make it your own.”

People used to be able to tell who was coming down the road just by looking at their car, Baldwin remembers. The vehicles’ bright colors, unique models and customizations made them individual. Baldwin says cars today just aren’t like that.

At Barry’s Car Barn, guests can get a taste of the distinctive cars from the mid-1900s. The museum also showcases antique memorabilia like gas pumps, signs and dated Pennsylvania license plates.

“I’ve been collecting [cars] for many, many, many years, ever since I was young,” says Baldwin, “and then this property came up for sale here in Intercourse and I thought it’d be a good area to…show [my collection] and share it with other people.”

The museum opened briefly in the fall, then had to close down due to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. It reopened at the end of last month, and now Baldwin hopes that tourists will soon start returning to the area and visiting the Car Barn.

More information about Barry’s Car Barn is available on the museum’s website, here.