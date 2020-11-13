Lancaster Catholic H.S. announces $30 million project for STEM innovation center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Lancaster Catholic High School announced its plans to raise up to $30 million over the next decade to benefit their students.

The money would add a STEM innovation center to the high school, along with a student life center and an auditorium.

School administrators say they’ve already raised nearly 9-million dollars and plans to start construction on the STEM classrooms in summer 2021.

Lancaster Catholic also say it’s the biggest development of the campus in its 90-year history.

“These renovations are first and foremost from top to bottom of the school driven by one fact, which is we need to establish the facilities to support our twenty-first century curriculum,” Tim Hamer, president of LCHS, said. “So that our students continue to be prepared to be the leaders they’ve always been for the last four generations, so this is about the kids.”

Lancaster Catholic hopes to have construction of the STEM innovation center completed by the next school year.