Lancaster celebrates first responders on national appreciation day

(WHTM) — Lancaster County honored first responders Thursday, Oct. 28, in a big way by offering a distraction to the day-to-day grind with some delicious food thanks to Dough Heads. It is all a part of national appreciation to all those who are willing to answer the call to help those in need.

“This is the icing on the cake. this is the fun part of our job to come back and socialize with each other as first responders and to socialize with our public,” Chief of Police John Bey, City of Lancaster, said.

Everyone from Lancaster EMS to the Manheim Fire Department was there for an afternoon of fun. They look forward to meeting more community members next year.