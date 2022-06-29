LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City is expanding its creative experiences and spaces, starting with the newly branded ‘art alley’ courtesy of the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design. Artists will be able to showcase their art and sell their work in the alley between the city’s Welcome Central and Central Market.

The goal of the new art alley is to extend the artistic experience beyond observation and into participation.

“It’s a little bit more than just walking into a gallery it’s walking into an experience and that’s what we want the public to know that there is something different coming. It’s under development. It’s emerging,” said Cheila Huettner, Manager at Lancaster City Office of Promotion.

The art alley series will continue through October and is on the first Friday of every month. The displays are free to attend.