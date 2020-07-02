Lancaster Central Market requests patrons leave firearms at home

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Central Market is requesting that patrons leave their firearms at home.

Recently, Lancaster Central Market has found itself pushed into the ongoing conversation about gun rights.

The Market said in a statement, “While we request that patrons leave their firearms at home, we understand that “open carry” laws in the state of Pennsylvania allow firearms in public spaces. When individuals exercise their “open carry” right in Market, our policy is to notify police of the situation to ensure that everyone within Market feels a sense of security. We never want customers or employees to feel unsafe in Market.”

The Market says if you ever have a concern or question while shopping at Market, please contact a staff member or employee.

This weekend and as needed in the future, the Market will have additional security staff available to assist and preserve the family-friendly atmosphere.

The Market also said in the statement, “We understand that some may not feel this solution is enough. This is a policy issue that creates strong feelings and passionate debate. We encourage everyone to share your views on state firearm policies with your state representatives.”

Lancaster Central Market began reintroducing Saturday hours on May 9, from 7 a.m.to 2 p.m.

Top Stories: