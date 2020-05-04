Lancaster Central Market to reintroduce Saturday hours

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Central Market looks to resume its Saturday hours starting this weekend. The Central Market Trust, the organization that oversees operations at the market, says the market will open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The first hour of opening will be reserved for shoppers who are elderly or have compromised immune systems.

Customers are also asked to send only one person per household.

Safety measures will continue on Saturdays as customers and employees are required to wear masks if they are medically able and the number of customers in the market will be limited.

Market officials also remind customers best practices to avoid the spread of Covid-19:

Refrain from touching food displayed at any stand and food cases. When a standholder is serving you, point to the items you would like to purchase.

Maintain a safe social distance from others. Use the red “X” placed in front of open stands to monitor distance.

Wash/sanitize your hands frequently and minimize touching surfaces in the Market.

Customers are also encouraged to check out Lancaster Central Market’s online pickup and delivery options to limit person-to-person contact.

Customers can check the market’s Facebook page and website for updates, including information about open stands.

Lancaster Central Market is also open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays with the first hour reserved for those who are elderly or immunocompromised.