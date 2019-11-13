Lancaster City art project sparks controversy

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – City Council looks to decide if a public art project connected to a major construction project is up to city standards.

The project is connected to a parking garage, built off of Christian Street. As designed, the project includes large, colorful, aluminum tubing with text.

“It will really stand out,” John Bartholomay, who saw the design for the first time on Tuesday, said. “It’s colorful, it’ll really pop.”

Critics, such as the Lancaster Historical Commission, argue the project doesn’t meet Lancaster’s design standards.

Commission member Steven Faulk says they are urging for the city council to reject the project.

“The materials, the patterns, and rhythms of the neighborhood, architectural details of the surrounding should be taken into consideration when designing the facade of the new building,” Faulk said. “None of those things were taken into account.”

The Lancaster Public Art Advisory Board, however, suggests the city council should approve the project. Public Art Director, Joanna Davis, says the project is in line with every other public art project since 2018.

“Art is not expected to appeal to everybody,” she said. “Nor should it. Everybody is going to have their own opinion about it.”

Lancaster City Council voted on the matter Tuesday.