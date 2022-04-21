(WHTM) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Fire has a new Fire Chief. Mayor Danene Sorace has named Todd Hutchinson as the permanent chief after serving as the interim chief since January.

“Chief Hutchinson has long served the City of Lancaster and as Interim Chief has demonstrated a clear commitment to excellence in fire response and public safety. This commitment along with his 25 years of experience in emergency services in Lancaster County make him an exceptional candidate,” Mayor Sorace said.

According to the press release, Chief Hutchinson has served as a company officer, chief fire officer, incident commander, and hazardous materials team leader. Prior to his latest appointment, he was responsible for all day-to-day operations of A Platoon as the shift commander.

“I am excited to lead such a talented and diverse group of individuals. The men and women of the Fire Bureau provide a vital service to the people of Lancaster City,” Chief Hutchinson said.

A resolution approving the appointment of Chief Todd Hutchingson will go before City Council on April 26.