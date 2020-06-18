Lancaster City creates murals in response to civil unrest

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — In response to protests about racism and police brutality, murals in Lancaster are honoring the lives lost.

The murals are in the field outside the police station on West Chestnut Street. The city had a local artist create them. Some of the faces are George Floyd, Emmitt Till, and Sandra Bland.

The artist said she feels a personal connection to her work.

The city has not said how long the murals will stay up.

Top Stories: