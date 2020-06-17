Lancaster City fire that injured three, ruled accidental

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The fire that sent three people to the hospital in Lancaster County has been ruled accidental.

The fire began before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 600 block of Rockland Street, across from the Phoenix Academy. Lancaster City Fire Chief Scott Little said the fire split between two apartment buildings and was so fierce, one man jumped from a balcony on the second floor for safety.

Officials say the fire started in a second-floor bathroom. The Fire Chief says it was electrical and there was an issue with a ceiling fan light which then set other combustible materials on fire.

Officials say the loss is at least $200,000.

All occupants of both homes were displaced by the fire.

According to officials, currently, two of the people are in critical condition at Crozer-Chester Medical Center and one is in fair condition at Lancaster General Hospital.

The Chief says there were smoke alarms there and they were working.