Lancaster City holds Equality Fest

Lancaster

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City held a celebration on Thursday championing diversity in the area.

Equality Fest featured different, art, culture, food and activism. Lancaster Stands Up hosted the event and said it was to help highlight the positive message and unity demonstrated by Black Live Matter rallies.

Organizers asked that visitors unify while maintaining social distancing.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss