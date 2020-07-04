Lancaster City holds Equality Fest

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City held a celebration on Thursday championing diversity in the area.
Equality Fest featured different, art, culture, food and activism. Lancaster Stands Up hosted the event and said it was to help highlight the positive message and unity demonstrated by Black Live Matter rallies.
Organizers asked that visitors unify while maintaining social distancing.
