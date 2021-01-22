Lancaster City asks residents to get involved with police chief search

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — Over the past few months, Lancaster residents made it clear that they want input when it comes to policing in the city.

Now residents can directly tell Lancaster City leaders what they want in the next chief of police.

“The protests, the racial strife, and the political division all of those things play a key part in this decision,” Roland Forbes, the Pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, said.

On Monday there will be a virtual meeting where residents can voice their opinions.

“In hiring the police chief we don’t want to hire just based on some outline we’ve come up with in terms of the city,” Forbes said. “We want it to be what we as city in the new police chief.”

Forbes is a member of the community police working group. He said giving residents a platform to have their voice heard should help move the city forward.

“Whenever I scraped my knee or fell off something the first step after the initial pain was to get help,” Forbes said. “That’s what we’re trying to do, give people the assurance their protests, their concerns are being heard.”

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace has said the next chief of police should be someone who can fill her visions of progressive policing.

Interim Lancaster Police Chief John Bey has said he wants the position full-time.

Sorace is urging residents to get involved with the process.

“The only way to know for certain you’re voice is being heard is to participate in the process,” the mayor said.