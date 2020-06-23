Lancaster City looks to party, but with health guidelines in place

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — With the bulk of Pennsylvania entering the ‘green phase’ on Friday, the City of Lancaster is working hard to host its annual celebration of culture, diversity, and independence.

Although the coronavirus pandemic forced many large events to be canceled, Celebrate Lancaster is still scheduled to take place on Friday. Organizers from Lancaster’s Office of Promotions (LOOP) have said, however, they are still discouraging large crowds because of the coronavirus.

“This will be more of a mobile celebration, with music that keeps on moving throughout each quadrant of the city,” LOOP director Annie Weeks explained.

In previous years, Celebrate Lancaster would be held at a central location and occupy several blocks of North Queen Street.

Weeks said that to encourage social distancing, the city is moving music and food trucks to locations like the Crispus Attucks Center on Howard Avenue and the Recreation Center on Fairview Avenue. She says that attendees should continue to wear face masks while around others.

“We’re being realistic and working within our means, but I still think you’ll still feel the nature of the celebration,” Weeks explained.

She said that fireworks will also be held, but declined to say specifically where since she is advocating that people watch from a safe distance like their home’s yard or porch.

Weeks says while the celebration will be spread through Lancaster, she feels it’s giving more people a chance to participate. “It means a lot this year in bringing our community together and giving people something to look forward to this Friday.”

