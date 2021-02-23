Lancaster city officials want public input on plan to make South Duke Street safer

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — If you had $2 million, how would you make your street safer?

That’s the question Lancaster City officials are asking about a stretch of South Duke Street, specifically the stretch between Church Street to Chesapeake Street.

Teresa Zapata who works at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, which is on South Duke Street, said there are plenty of places people walk to in that stretch.

“We have the bank, we have the Turkey Hill, we have the school, we have the church and so many other things are around here where people walk to,” Zapata said.

Lancaster has $2 million in funding thanks in large part to PennDOT funding to improve the corridor.

City officials said they are looking to make improvements as part of the Vision Zero Project.

Vision Zero is an international effort the city joined last year that has a goal of eliminating all traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries.

Before the city starts improvements with crosswalks, extra lighting, or sidewalks they want to hear from residents who use the corridor.

“Ideally we’ll be able to address most of, if not all of, the concerns that people raise,” Stephen Campbell, the City’s Director of Public Works, said.

Zapata said her request would be simple. She said she just wants extra lighting “right between Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School and Roberto Clemente Park”.

Aramando Torres said he would like to see extra safety measures for children who go to the elementary school, but he also said speed restrictions further down the road would be a nice addition as well.

“Near Chesapeake Street, down that hill, just to slow traffic down,” Torres said.

You can leave feedback here.