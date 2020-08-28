Lancaster City police aims to improve response to large protests

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster’s police chief says the department is going to change the way it handles large protests.

This decision follows after officers used pepper spray on demonstrators after the death of George Floyd. Chief Jarrad Berkihiser says five of the six times police used pepper spray in late May, his officers were justified, although the officer involved in the sixth incident has been re-trained.

Berkihiser also noted that tensions escalated that day when more officers showed up in riot gear.

He says he plans to work with community groups to address how police can better respond to the large scale demonstrations.