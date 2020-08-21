Lancaster City police investigating after statue pushed over behind courthouse

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Authorities are investigating after a statue on Lenox Lane behind the county courthouse was pushed over.

Police say two women were seen on video pushing over the statue on July 23, 2020 around 7:30 p.m. They are described as light-skinned women with brown hair and glasses.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police Criminal Investigation Division is now investigating the incident as an act of vandalism.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Det. Krause of the Lancaster City police at (717) 735-3476.