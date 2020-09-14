Lancaster City police station closed to public indefinitely

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City police says its Bureau of Police station will be closed to the public indefinitely following a night of riots that turned violent, leading to damages and several arrests.

Officials said effective immediately and until further notice, the station will be closed to “pedestrian and vehicle traffic” and that only police personnel will be allowed in.

The department asks that anyone in need of contacting police to call the LCWC non-emergency line at 717-664-1180 and use 911 for emergencies.

Lancaster police says additional information will be later released when these restrictions are lifted.

This follows after protests erupted into the night due to a police officer fatally shooting a man with a knife after his sister said she called police to get him involuntarily committed.

Police posted the officer’s body camera video on social media, showing the man chasing the officer down a sidewalk with a knife before he was fatally shot.

Police eventually used tear gas early Monday to disperse hundreds of protesters who took to the streets of the diverse city of 59,000 people in the heart of Pennsylvania Amish country following the shooting death of Ricardo Munoz on Sunday afternoon.

Munoz, 27, was mentally ill — diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia — and hadn’t been taking his medications, his sister told Lancaster Online.

Rulennis Munoz, 33, said she had called a crisis intervention organization and a police non-emergency number to get her brother involuntarily committed.

Protesters gathered outside the police station and, in video posted to social media, they chanted, “Hands up, don’t shoot,” “No justice, no peace” and “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!”

Police said buildings and government vehicles were damaged, and the county prosecutor’s office warned Monday that “those who perpetrated acts of violence and destruction will be charged and prosecuted.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

