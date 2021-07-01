Lancaster City police to use federal grant money to strengthen community connection

LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Police Department plans to use its more than $51,000 federal grant for an internal affairs review and to strengthen the connection between officers and the community.

“We’re looking at doing a complete review of that office which includes everything from the civilian complaints system, to use of force review system that our department currently uses, and also to try and determine if we have the correct amount of people working, the man-hours that are required for that office,” Captain Kevin Fry of Lancaster City Bureau of Police said.

Roland Forbes, a member of the Lancaster City Police Community Working Group says this will increase transparency.

“As much as this city can get involved and try to at least do something that’s transparent and something that allows the city to create an atmosphere of trust, it’s a plus I think on our part,” Forbes said.

“Obviously, we’ll make the information public to any changes that come about because any of the changes will certainly affect the community we serve,” Fry said.

About $1,500 will be spent on an FBI-mandated reporting system and to purchase eight new patrol bicycles. The department has always had bike patrols but they’ve fallen off over the years, and the department’s newly appointed chief wants to change that.

“Our residents asked for it and when I came here, I made that a priority to reinstitute the program to the degree we could with respected manpower,” Chief John Bey of Lancaster Bureau of Police said.

Chief Bey says it’s a way to make a stronger connection between officers and the public.

“It removes that barrier that a vehicle provides and just allows for better interaction to build that trust and legitimacy we’re trying to achieve here,” Bey said.

The city is seeking bids for outside consultants to conduct the internal review.