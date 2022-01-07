Lancaster City Public Works keeping on top of winter weather

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — The first significant snowfall of the season came to the Midstate overnight. Today is all about shoveling out.

“It looked pretty bad until I started clearing it off. It was light snow, better than a wet one. It’s that time of year buddy,” said Hank Tobias, of Lancaster.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Most places saw anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow—enough to plow but not enough to cause major traffic issues in most places.

“I’ve got to tell you on the main roads they’re fine but on the back roads. I just about smashed onto a mailbox coming around a corner so there’s still a little ice on the road,” said Bruce Etter, of Lancaster.

This is the concern heading into the weekend when freezing rain is expected to create icy conditions across the region. Lancaster City Public Works says they’ll continue to monitor for ice, and salt as necessary. They say one sure-fire way to stay safe is to stay alert and expect the unexpected.

“People who are traveling Sunday night, Sunday afternoon and evening through the forecast the ice event just exercise additional caution and anticipate that there might be icy spots on the roadway,” said Matt Metzler, Deputy Director of Public Works in the City of Lancaster.

The School District of Lancaster was one of many that canceled classes today, because why deny kids the excitement of a day off.

“I get to play in the snow and have fun,” student Preston Shuman said.

But there’s only one downside to a snow day.

“I kind of miss my friends now,” student Victoria Rivera said