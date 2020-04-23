Lancaster City releases bingo games to promote restaurants, retailers

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster Office of Promotion and the Lancaster City Alliance has released a bingo game to promote a safe and fun way to continue shopping and dining in Lancaster City amid the Coronavirus shutdown.

“I am proud of the way our community has rallied around our small businesses, however, they continue to need our support,” said City of Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace. “The bingo card is a fun way to shop and dine in Lancaster while still obeying the social distancing and stay at home orders during this time,” said Sorace.

The first of four bingo cards will feature City restaurants offering takeout. Participants who want to play bingo and compete for a prize will order from the stores listed on the card to complete a vertical, horizontal, or diagonal line across the card to achieve bingo.

Participants should photograph each purchase documenting where they ate. Once they complete a line on the bingo card, participants submit their completed card and photographs. This will enter them into a drawing for $50 in Downtown Dollars. The first two bingo cards will feature restaurants and then the next two cards will feature City retail shops.

“Lancaster’s growth over the last 15 years is due in large part to the investment of our small business community and therefore everyone wants our merchants to survive and thrive,” said Marshall W. Snively, President, Lancaster City Alliance. “This bingo card is a simple, yet fun way to rally the community to ensure our small businesses ride out this crisis and emerge stronger when it passes,” said Snively.

How to Play: