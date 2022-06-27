LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster is sourcing proposals from not-for-profit companies, real estate developers, and other community partners that are interested in creating new and quality affordable housing units within the city.

The city hopes to utilize American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to accomplish its goal of making affordable housing more accessible to community members. In 2021, $39.5 million in ARPA funding was allotted to the City of Lancaster.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Sealed proposals will be accepted until August 22 at 11 a.m. via the Pennsylvania Electronic Document and Bid Management website at www.pennbid.net.

The City of Lancaster is currently facing a housing cost burden that is being driven by a shortage in housing supply and a steady increase in the cost of living. Approximately 33% of households are housing cost burdened.

Housing studies and planning show that an additional 300 affordable housing units need to be constructed and a minimum of 1,000 existing affordable housing units will need to be renovated over the next five years.