Lancaster city residents offered free parking during snow emergency

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Red Rose Transit in Lancaster will not have service today because of the weather. That includes fixed routes and shared access ride service.

Snow emergencies are also now in effect in many communities across the Midstate. That means no parking in some areas.

To help plows clear snow in Lancaster, officials are offering free parking for city residents at the following parking garages:

Prince

Water

East King

Duke

North Queen streets

Penn Square

Queen Street Station

Steinman Park.

Drivers must pull a ticket when entering. All vehicles must be removed from the garages when the snow emergency is lifted.