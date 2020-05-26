Lancaster City sees increase in rat complaints during coronavirus pandemic

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — As coronavirus looks to level off, Lancaster City health officials report that calls for rats have risen by 25% in the past month.

Senior Health Officer Kim Wissler says when street sweeping was on hold, more trash peppered the streets, which meant the added trash was easy feed for rats.

Wissler says the city is worried about the possibility of disease. “Rats travel in sewers. You don’t want them getting into your house or playing in areas that may frequently contact surfaces.”

On Tuesday, Wissler went looking for rats and investigated some sewers where rat complaints have been high. Traps were also set.

“It’s fairly old fashioned. We string bait on a piece of wire and attach it to fishing line and lower into the manhole,” Wissler said of the traps.

She said the city is also asking residents to help tackle the ongoing problem. “People need to maintain their properties, keep their grass cut down, and their garbage lidded not thrown out on the sidewalk. Those are important things eliminate.”

Wissler said anyone who sees rats should report any sightings to Lancaster City.